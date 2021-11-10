Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

