San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.11. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 5,510 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.