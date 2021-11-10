Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SANA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. 509,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

SANA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $57,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 976,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,412,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 1,346.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

