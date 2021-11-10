Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAPIF. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $25.39 on Monday. Saputo has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

