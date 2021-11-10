Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

STRC stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Finally, General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $45,180,000.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

