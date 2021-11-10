Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $173.27

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.27 and traded as high as $179.50. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $176.50, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

