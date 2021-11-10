Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 19,300 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 130.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.