Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 137.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

