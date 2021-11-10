Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 13,900 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $79,639,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500,922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,026.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 407,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3,894.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 355,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 346,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.