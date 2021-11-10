Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. 20,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,998. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

