Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.85

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.85, with a volume of 932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.97.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

