Scotiabank Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$16.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

TAC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

