Scotiabank Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$20.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

