scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SCPH remained flat at $$5.90 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of scPharmaceuticals worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

