Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. 967,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

