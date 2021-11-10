Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

Shares of HUM opened at $450.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.50 and its 200-day moving average is $432.76. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 849,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

