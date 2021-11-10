SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.46 Million

Analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post $54.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $193.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $219.78 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $232.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1,696.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNE stock remained flat at $$15.42 during trading hours on Friday. 3,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,352. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.12.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

