Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells $1,812,981.94 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,041. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.