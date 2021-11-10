Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells $1,812,981.94 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,041. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.