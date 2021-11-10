Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Position Trimmed by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 75.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,242 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SNSE stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

