Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of SRTS opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.