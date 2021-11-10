Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 109,134.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.