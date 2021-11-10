Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SESN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 8,893,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,101. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 3,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 185,070 shares during the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.