Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Head-To-Head Survey

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shapeways and Sigma Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Labs has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Shapeways.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Sigma Labs -440.01% -51.93% -44.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and Sigma Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Sigma Labs $810,000.00 37.31 -$5.20 million ($0.60) -4.80

Shapeways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Labs.

Summary

Sigma Labs beats Shapeways on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

