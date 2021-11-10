Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Head-To-Head Survey

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shapeways and Sigma Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Shapeways
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sigma Labs
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares Shapeways and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Shapeways
|N/A
|-3,653.35%
|-9.17%
|Sigma Labs
|-440.01%
|-51.93%
|-44.97%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.0% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Shapeways and Sigma Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Shapeways
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.53 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Sigma Labs
|$810,000.00
|37.31
|-$5.20 million
|($0.60)
|-4.80
Shapeways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Labs.
Summary
Sigma Labs beats Shapeways on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Shapeways
Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
About Sigma Labs
Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.
