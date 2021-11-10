Sharder (SS) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $120,516.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00222756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00092936 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

