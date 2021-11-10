Sherritt International Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.55 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

S stock opened at C$0.43 on Monday. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The stock has a market cap of C$170.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

