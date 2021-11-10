ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $219.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV opened at $216.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.09. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 173.7% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

