Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $305,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.