Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Silvercorp Metals has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 17.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

