Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

