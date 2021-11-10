Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

SLP stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

