Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 152.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $14,326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

SIOX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,280. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

