Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Acquires $4,969,207.50 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

