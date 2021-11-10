Skydeck Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SKYAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 15th

Skydeck Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SKYAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 15th. Skydeck Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SKYAU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Skydeck Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $10,000,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,500,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

