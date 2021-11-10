Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry Sells 8,374 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $164.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

