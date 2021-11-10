SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $405.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

