Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.03

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2916038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.