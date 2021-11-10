SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.89

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and traded as high as $59.74. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 22,783 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

