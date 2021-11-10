Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOLVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Solvay stock remained flat at $$13.01 on Friday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior.

