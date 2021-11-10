Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

