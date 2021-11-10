Sonos (SONO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

