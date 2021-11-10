Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.03. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

