Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 1st

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Southwest Gas has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.