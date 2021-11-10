Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 618,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.78. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.