S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of S&P Global worth $299,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,683,950,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 14,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $461.98 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

