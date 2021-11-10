SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 615183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

