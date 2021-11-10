Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Increased to C$9.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

