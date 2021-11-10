SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 18,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 349,224 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $25.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

