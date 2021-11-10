SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Raised by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6,877.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452,273 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $25,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

