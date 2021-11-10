SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.85

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.85 and last traded at $174.85, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

