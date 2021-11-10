SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.65. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

